Tales of Crestoria Game Delayed From Early June

Developers make "final adjustments," fix issues from beta

The official English website for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Crestoria smartphone game for iOS and Android announced on Thursday that the game has been delayed from its slated release in early June.

The game's producer Tomomi Tagawa said the developers are making "final adjustments, and fixing any issues found during the beta test." Because that process taking longer than anticipated, the developers need more time to finish the game. Tagawa added, "We are currently investigating what still remains to be taken care of," and the developers will announce a new release date in the future.

An open beta test of the English version of the game launched for Android in Canada and Indonesia in early May. Pre-registration for the game is available now, and all players will receive in-game bonuses depending on the number of pre-registrations. The game will be free to play, but some items will be available for purchase.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in Japanese and English last year, but Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in October that it was delaying the game until after 2019. As part of the delay, Bandai Namco Entertainment is adding full (Japanese-only) voicing to the game's main story, and is also adding specially illustrated cut-ins and "various other brush-ups."

The game's cast include:

Wit Studio is handling the animation for the game, and Jun Kumagai is in charge of the story outline. Character designers include Kosuke Fujishima , Mutsumi Inomata , Miyuki Kobayashi , and Daigo Okumura . Yasutaka Nakata and Kamikaze Douga are in charge of the main character visuals and the previously revealed concept video.

The theme of the game is "sin," and the main character burdened with sin lives in order to protect someone precious to him. The game's full story synopsis is available to read on the game's English Twitter account.

Sources: Tales of Crestoria's website and Twitter account via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.