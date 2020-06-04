Woodpecker Detective's Office Manga Launches

Shinya Minami launched a manga adaptation of Kei Ii 's Woodpecker Detective's Office ( Kitsutsuki Tantei-Dokoro ) mystery novel in the July issue Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd magazine on Friday. The manga debuted with color pages.

The novel's story is set in 1909 during Japan's Meiji era, and centers on fictional versions of real-world poet Takuboku Ishikawa and real-world linguist Kyōsuke Kindaichi, who were acquaintances in real life. In the novel, Takuboku runs a private detective agency to support his family. Both begin to investigate a case of supposed ghost appearances at the Asakusa Jūnikai building, also known as the Ryōunkai.

The novel also inspired an anime that premiered on April 13. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide outside of Asia as it airs.

Kei Ii published the novel's first edition in the regular tankōbon format through Tokyo Sogensha in 1999. Tokyo Sogensha re-released the novel in the smaller bunko format in 2008.