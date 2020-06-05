Chika Nakatani's Rainbow Parakeet Remake Manga Ends in July

The July issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Friday that Chika Nakatani's Gekidan Nijū-Mensō VS Nanairo Inko (The Troupe of Twenty Faces vs. Rainbow Parakeet), a remake manga of Osamu Tezuka 's Rainbow Parakeet ( Nanairo Inko ) manga, will end in the magazine's next issue on July 6.

The manga centers on expert stage mimic and conman Rainbow Parakeet, who comes into contact with the international crime syndicate the Troupe of Twenty Faces, who are experts at stealing fine art. A detective named Mariko Senri chases both of them in an attempt to bring them all to justice.

Nakatani launched the manga in Monthly Shōnen Champion last September. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume on May 8.

Rainbow Parakeet ran in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1981 to 1983. Digital Manga previously ran a Kickstarter campaign in 2014 to fund Rainbow Parakeet and five other Tezuka titles for release, but the campaign failed to meet its goal.

The official Osamu Tezuka website describes the story:

Rainbow Parakeet is a criminal action manga featuring a genius actor whose specialty is mimicry — but he is also a thief. He accepts any role as a mimic, and performs it very well on the condition that the theater and the company overlook his stealing from the audience. A woman detective Mariko Senri follows him around in an attempt to arrest him, although she loves him. Then, Tamasaburo, a dog capable of performing as Rainbow Parakeet himself, joins the company.

The manga inspired a stage play that ran at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo in October 2018.