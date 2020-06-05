In This Corner of the World's Fumiyo Kouno Ends Hyakuichi Manga

Manga based on Hyakunin Isshu poem anthology debuted in March 2018

Fumiyo Kouno ( In This Corner of the World 's ) ended her Hyakuichi - hyakuichi (101 - One Hundred One) manga on its 100th chapter in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine on Friday. The official Twitter account for the magazine had revealed last Friday that the manga was ending.

Kouno launched the manga in Weekly Manga Goraku in March 2018. The magazine serialized the single-panel full-page color manga inside the back covers of its issues. Hyakunin Isshu, a Japanese anthology of one hundred Japanese waka poems by one hundred poets, inspired Kouno's manga.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Kouno's In This Corner of the World manga in North America. The manga inspired an award-winning anime film directed by Sunao Katabuchi in 2016, and the film got an updated version that opened in Japan in December. The manga also inspired a live-action television special in 2011 and a live-action series in 2018.

Last Gasp Publishing and jaPress released Kouno's manga Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms in North America. This manga inspired a live-action film.

