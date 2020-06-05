Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 25-31

News
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 102,749 4,685,419
2 NSw Xenoblade: Definitive Edition Nintendo May 29 90,789 90,789
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 39,518 956,559
4 PS4 Eiyū Densetsu Ao no Kiseki: Kai Nihon Falcom May 28 12,047 12,047
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,415 2,965,844
6 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 10,041 3,437,424
7 NSw Uta no Prince-sama: Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade LOVE for Nintendo Switch Broccoli May 28 9,216 9,216
8 PS4 Bayonetta & Vanquish Sega May 28 7,397 7,397
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,262 3,711,072
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,741 1,399,850
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,827 1,456,920
12 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 5,707 3,607,959
13 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 5,048 919,287
14 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 4,964 239,699
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,338 1,590,728
16 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 3,108 919,001
17 PS4 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Rockstar Games June 14, 2018 3,062 57,288
18 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,031 847,090
19 NSw Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 2,996 96,809
20 PS4 Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 2,973 129,811

Source: Famitsu

