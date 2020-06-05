News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 25-31
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: May 25-31
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|102,749
|4,685,419
|2
|NSw
|Xenoblade: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|May 29
|90,789
|90,789
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|39,518
|956,559
|4
|PS4
|Eiyū Densetsu Ao no Kiseki: Kai
|Nihon Falcom
|May 28
|12,047
|12,047
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,415
|2,965,844
|6
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|10,041
|3,437,424
|7
|NSw
|Uta no Prince-sama: Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade LOVE for Nintendo Switch
|Broccoli
|May 28
|9,216
|9,216
|8
|PS4
|Bayonetta & Vanquish
|Sega
|May 28
|7,397
|7,397
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,262
|3,711,072
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,741
|1,399,850
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,827
|1,456,920
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|5,707
|3,607,959
|13
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|5,048
|919,287
|14
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|4,964
|239,699
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,338
|1,590,728
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|3,108
|919,001
|17
|PS4
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
|Rockstar Games
|June 14, 2018
|3,062
|57,288
|18
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,031
|847,090
|19
|NSw
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|2,996
|96,809
|20
|PS4
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|2,973
|129,811
Source: Famitsu