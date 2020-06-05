Manga Planet Licenses Butterfly Storage, The Flavours of Kumika Manga

New titles release on June 12-13

Manga Planet announced on Thursday that it has acquired the licenses for the manga titles Butterfly Storage by Icori Ando and The Flavours of Kumika by Akihiro Ononaka from Tokuma Shoten . The following titles will release on the Manga Planet website in June:

Title: Butterfly Storage

Author: Icori Ando

Debut Date: June 12

Synopsis: When a person dies, their soul turns into a butterfly and flies away. Holding the thoughts and consciousness of the deceased, this butterfly can last for 49 days before fading away completely.

In this world, the Death Bureau, a national agency that collects and freezes dead souls' butterflies, lets the family of the deceased interact with the data in their relative's butterfly through a 3D hologram. Their duty also includes making sure butterflies don't end up in the wrong hands - without killing or getting killed!



Title: The Flavours of Kumika

Author: Akihiro Ononaka

Debut Date: June 13

Synopsis: In a world where aliens live harmoniously with humans, there exists a kind of alien that doesn't need to "eat" the way humans do. Hailing from the impoverished planet of Chlorodium #2, where food is a luxury, these aliens live by inhaling microorganisms from the air.

Kumika, an uptight, earnest office worker, is one such alien from Chlorodium #2. When a sudden cold leads to her being unable to "feed" herself her usual way, her coworker Chihiro comes to her rescue with a nice warm pot of udon noodles! After a lifetime of never having to eat human food, will Kumika ever get used to getting "hungry"?"



The first chapters of these manga titles will be available for free on the Manga Planet website on their date of release while the rest will be available on subscription.

Manga Planet is a manga subscription service that launched in November and offers subscribers access to English translated manga.

Source: Press release