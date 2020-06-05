News
Manga Planet Licenses Butterfly Storage, The Flavours of Kumika Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga Planet announced on Thursday that it has acquired the licenses for the manga titles Butterfly Storage by Icori Ando and The Flavours of Kumika by Akihiro Ononaka from Tokuma Shoten. The following titles will release on the Manga Planet website in June:
Title: Butterfly Storage
Author: Icori Ando
Debut Date: June 12
Synopsis: When a person dies, their soul turns into a butterfly and flies away. Holding the thoughts and consciousness of the deceased, this butterfly can last for 49 days before fading away completely.
In this world, the Death Bureau, a national agency that collects and
freezes dead souls' butterflies, lets the family of the deceased interact
with the data in their relative's butterfly through a 3D hologram. Their
duty also includes making sure butterflies don't end up in the wrong
hands - without killing or getting killed!
Title: The Flavours of Kumika
Author: Akihiro Ononaka
Debut Date: June 13
Synopsis: In a world where aliens live harmoniously with humans, there exists a kind of alien that doesn't need to "eat" the way humans do. Hailing from the impoverished planet of Chlorodium #2, where food is a luxury, these aliens live by inhaling microorganisms from the air.
Kumika, an uptight, earnest office worker, is one such alien from
Chlorodium #2. When a sudden cold leads to her being unable to "feed"
herself her usual way, her coworker Chihiro comes to her rescue with a
nice warm pot of udon noodles! After a lifetime of never having to eat
human food, will Kumika ever get used to getting "hungry"?"
The first chapters of these manga titles will be available for free on the Manga Planet website on their date of release while the rest will be available on subscription.
Manga Planet is a manga subscription service that launched in November and offers subscribers access to English translated manga.
Source: Press release