Kamen Rider Zero-One, Kiramager Resume New Episodes on June 21 After COVID-19 Delay

Kiramager star Rio Komiya recovered from COVID-19, with filming resuming on June 1

Toei 's live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Kamen Rider Zero-One and Mashin Sentai Kiramager will both resume airing new episodes on TV Asahi and its affiliates on June 21. On that day, Kamen Rider Zero-One will air episode 35.5 "Nani ga MetsubōJinrai o Tsukutta no ka?" (What Created MetsubōJinrai.net?), while Mashin Sentai Kiramager will air episode 11 "Toki ga Kururi to," an episode centering on Kiramai Yellow.

Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered on September 1 as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era. Mashin Sentai Kiramager premiered in Japan on March 8 as the 44th series in Toei 's long-running live-action Super Sentai franchise . The two series air on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively.

Both series have delayed new episodes since May 17 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on their filming schedules. Mashin Sentai Kiramager star Rio Komiya was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March, but was released from the hospital on April 9. Toei closed its studio on March 31 for disinfection following Komiya's diagnosis, and both series resumed filming on June 1 with new safety guidelines.

Mashin Sentai Kiramager inspired a spinoff short anime, Mashin Mukashi-Banashi Gekijō (Mashin Folk Tale Theater), that debuted on the official Toei Tokusatsu channel on YouTube on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. (The first episode is region-blocked outside Japan.) The anime features the deformed versions of Mashin, the vehicular partners of the Kiramager team, reenacting classic folk tales.

A new double-feature film (pictured right) tentatively titled Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One/Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie is slated to open in Japan on July 23.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web