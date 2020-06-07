Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 Game Launches on Steam on June 22

2D side-scroller launches on PC 4 years after debut on 3DS

Inti Creates announced on Twitter on Saturday that its side-scroller action game Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 will launch on PC via Steam on June 22.

From mountains high to valleys low...



From cities big and small...



From beyond the clouds and across the seas...



We have heard your cries.



"GV2 Steam when?"



At last, we have an answer for you! Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 is coming to Steam on June 22!https://t.co/VqbUH2ghdE pic.twitter.com/pNLYCoueKO — Inti Creates (@IntiCreatesEN) June 6, 2020

Inti Creates describes the game on Steam :

The 2D high speed, old-school style side-scrolling action that you remember from Azure Striker Gunvolt is back! In this game, Gunvolt's rival Copen from the first installment returns to the fray as a playable character!

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the Nintendo 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. A Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016. The company announced the sequel game at its Inti Creates Fan Festa 2015 event in February 2015.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014.

Inti Creates announced an anime adaptation of its Azure Striker Gunvolt Nintendo 3DS game during a panel at Anime Expo in July 2016. The anime launched on the Nintendo eShop in February 2017.

The two games have since received a release for Nintendo Switch in August 2017, and then released on PlayStation 4 on April 23.