GET UP! GET LIVE! Comedian/Voice Actor Project Unveils Anime's Staff, July 10 TV Debut

The official website for MBS ' GET UP! GET LIVE! franchise unveiled the staff, cast, July 10 premiere, and key visual for its upcoming short anime GET UP! GET LIVE! #GeraGera featuring super-deformed characters on Sunday. The website also announced two upcoming manga adaptations.

The Tenshin comedy duo's Seitarō Mukai ( Maesetsu! ) is credited with planning and developing the project, and Wataru Watari ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Girlish Number ) is credited with the story. "88" is directing the anime at Spellbound , and Takashi Ifukube is in charge of the anime series scripts. TAKA is handling the background music .

The anime's cast includes:

The following cast members in the project have not yet been announced for the anime:

Hayashima duo

Kōhei Amasaki as Azuma Hayashima

Gakuto Kajiwara as Nakaba Hayashima

Katsuyuki Konishi as Nanao Karakida, a popular TV creative producer



The anime will premiere on Thursday, July 10 at 25:50 (effectively, Friday, July 11 at 1:50 a.m.) at the end of the Super Animeism timeslot on MBS , TBS , and 26 other network affiliates.

In addition, two monthly manga adaptations will launch in the October issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine on August 28, and on the Zero-Sum Online service on September 4. The Zero-Sum Online version will cover the main story of the "1st Live" event's drama segment, while the Monthly Comic Zero-Sum version will delve into side stories for each character.

The story of the " voice actor x 2D entertainer" project centers on aspiring comedian entertainers who come together at SSS (Super Star School), a talent agency for comedians. The story portrays the friction and jealousy in their rivaling careers, as well as their admiration towards industry veterans, their disappointments, and the obstacles to their success as they aspire to become the greatest entertainers in Japan and the world.

The group had its "1st Live" event in May 2019, and its "2nd Live" event this past February, with a "3rd Live" event planned for September.



