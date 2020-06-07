Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime's 1st Full Promo Video Previews Story, Shun Horie's Voice as Kazuya

The official website for the television anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga posted the anime's first full promotional video on Sunday. The video introduces the romantic comedy's story, previews Shun Horie 's voice as the male lead Kazuya Kinoshita for the first time, and lists more staff members. Like a previous commercial, it also features the voice of Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara and the opening theme song "Sentimental" by the female rock band The Peggies .





The newly announced staff members include color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro , art director Minoru Akiba , compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai , and editor Yumiko Nakaba .

The website also announced that a live-streamed special will commemorate the anime's July 10 premiere. The special will feature the four main voice actresses on June 13 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT).

The cast includes:

Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara

as Chizuru Mizuhara Aoi Yūki as Mami Nanami

as Mami Nanami Nao Tōyama as Ruka Sarashina

as Ruka Sarashina Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa

as Sumi Sakurasawa Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita

as Kazuya Kinoshita Yukari Nozawa as Nagomi Kinoshita, Kazuya Kinoshita's grandmother

as Nagomi Kinoshita, Kazuya Kinoshita's grandmother Masayuki Akasaka as Yoshiaki Kibe, one of Kazuya's friends

as Yoshiaki Kibe, one of Kazuya's friends Gakuto Kajiwara as Shun Kuribayashi, another of Kayuya's friends

Kazuomi Koga ( Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) is supervising the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama is designing the characters, and HYADAIN is composing the music.

Singer halca performs the ending theme song. Both The Peggies and halca created their songs expressly for the anime.

The series will premiere on the Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other network affiliates on July 10 at 25:25 (effectively, July 11 at 1:25 a.m.).

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In Japan, the lonely have a new way out — online services that rent out dads, children, even girlfriends! When Kazuya's true love dumps him, he's just desperate enough to try it, and he's shocked at how cute and sweet his rental girlfriend turns out to be. But she wants to keep their "relationship" a secret, and there's a complication... she goes to his university... and their grandmothers are in the same home... and they live next door to each other?! And Kazuya finds out she's not nearly as nice in "real life"..

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017.