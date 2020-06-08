Haruka Kawachi Launches Musashino Rondo Manga in July

Story centers on eccentric older sister, heartbroken younger brother

The July issue of Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine announced on Monday that Haruka Kawachi will launch the Musashino Rondo manga in the next issue on July 8.

The magazine describes the series as a "love story that interweaves one-of-a-kind characters." The story centers on an eccentric older sister and a younger brother with a broken heart. They will find a "seed that makes new love bloom."

Kawachi launched the Request o Yoroshiku ( Welcome Your Request ) manga in Feel Young in September 2014 and ended it last November. Shodensha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 8.

Kawachi's Natsuyuki Rendezvous manga received an anime adaptation on Fuji TV 's Noitamina block in 2012, the same year the manga ended.

JManga published Kawachi's Sekine's Love manga.