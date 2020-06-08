Instant Teen's Haruka Fukushima Launches New Manga on June 26

Bitansan na Bokura summer youth story centers on 4 "swimming boys"

The official Twitter account for Kodansha and pixiv 's Palcy manga app announced on Saturday that Haruka Fukushima will launch a new manga titled Bitansan na Bokura (Our Fizzy Group) on the app on June 26. The "youth story" manga will center on four "swimming boys" in the middle of summer.

Tokyopop previously published Fukushima's Instant Teen - Just Add Nuts , Kedamono Damono , and Cherry Juice manga. Del Rey also published three volumes of Fukushima's Orange Planet manga.

Fukushima launched the Machi no Tom & Sawyer (The Town's Tom & Sawyer) manga based on Kaoru Hayamine 's mystery novel series in 2015. The manga's "first part" ended in 2017, and Kodansha published three volumes for the manga.

Source: Palcy's Twitter account