Mokuri Project Unveils New CG Anime Short

The official YouTube channel for Yoshitada Fukuhara 's ( Kemono Friends , Kemurikusa ) "Mokuri Project," a virtual-reality and 3DCG animation project about the cat-like character Mokuri, unveiled a new CG anime short for the project on April 26.

Fukuhara launched a crowdfunding campaign for the project on the Makuake site last November, and it ran until January 30. The project surpassed its 5 million yen (about US$45,600) goal, and raised a total of 14,086,000 yen (about US$128,600).

GUNCY's YCG producer and technical director Tetsuya Nozawa , Chinese 3DCG producer Root Studio, manga creator Akihito Tsukushi ( Made in Abyss ), virtual reality corporation HIKKY, and art director Mika Sawae are collaborating on the project.

Mokuri is a creature who has lived for a long time and likes to craft. The Mokuri Project is seeking first supporters, or "pioneers," to participate in the project to build up the "Mokuri World." First supporters will be able to learn about the project's latest information by reading production journals and attending online conferences. The project will also accept fan works related to Mokuri.

The project's staff includes:

Planning/Production: Mika Sawae

Character Creator: Akihito Tsukushi

General Producer: Yoshitada Fukuhara

Executive Producer: Yasushi Funakoshi

CG Producer/Technical Director: Tetsuya Nozawa

Marketing: Ryuiichi Kida/ Kurogin

Producer: Kenichi Midorikawa

Key Visual: Yūri

Concept Art: Usagi Shirakaba

Illustration: tabe/Keburi/DAI-XT

Video: Yūsuke Niitsu

3D Animation: Yū Hirada

Modeling Collaboration: studio guffaw

Public Relations: Nanako Suzuki

Tsukushi designed the character Mokuri in 2018 to appear in a whole new kind of world.