Toei Animation Announces Winners for Anime Pitch Contest

Pitch contest winners recognizes both professionals, amateurs with cash prizes

Toei Animation announced the winners for its "100-Year Anime Project" contest for original anime last Friday.

The project's name originates from its goal: to create an anime that will "continue for the next 100 years." The project allowed participants to submit proposals for an anime project in one of four different "courses." The "A Course" is for those who have no experience working on anime or manga, and the "B Course" is for those who have experience working in the industry, and can submit detailed proposals that can enter into production quickly. The "C Course" sought proposals for a remake of the Ikkyū-san television anime, but Toei Animation chose no winner for that course. The "D Course" is for experienced animators, background artists, and prop designers who will support anime projects, but Toei Animation has not yet announced a winner for that course.

Each course has a grand prize, runner-up, and honorable mention awards for proposals. Winners will have respective cash prizes of 1 million yen (about US$9,200), 500,000 yen (about US$4,600), and 300,000 yen (about US$2,700).

The winners include:

Grand Prize:

B Course: "Donguri Tsūshin Rescue-tai Tanjō: Tenba Tenkū o Kakete Ike" (The Birth of the Acorn News Rescue Service: Let the Pegasus Fly Through the Sky)

Author: Masahiro Ōshima



President's Special Prize:

A Course: "Pygmalion no Orange" (Pygmalion's Orange)

Author: Reiji Shinmaru



Excellence Awards:



A Course: "Paint the Earth"

Author: Shiyo Nieda



A Course: "Ride on Lion"

Author: Ryūnosuke Furoya



B Course: "Ame Datte Saisai" (Even the Rain is Multi-colored)

Author: Ryūichi Amane



Honorable Mentions:



A Course: "Meteor Gatherer"

Author: Hiroshi Shinya



A Course: "Kurage no Hone" (A Jellyfish's Bones)

Author: Kumiko Motoyama



Toei Animation launched the contest last year.

Toei Animation 's original 1975-1982 Ikkyū-san television anime series is loosely inspired by Ikkyū Sōjun, a real-life Buddhist monk who lived in 15th-century Japan. The story imagines Ikkyū's childhood as a mischievous but clever monk-in-training at Ankokuji Temple.