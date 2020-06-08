Warner Bros. Japan to Stream 'Stay Connected with Anime' Event on July 3

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Monday that its first virtual anime panel named "Stay Connected with Anime" will take place on July 3. The event will feature guests from the staff and cast of the company's flagship anime titles Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind .

The event will stream on July 3 at 10:00 p.m. EDT. Warner Bros. Japan plans to stream the event on the Anime Expo YouTube channel, the Crunchyroll Official YouTube channel, the Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel, and the Warner Bros. Japan Anime YouTube channel.

Warner Bros. Japan stated that since Anime Expo 2020 has been canceled due to new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, it is hosting the "Stay Connected with Anime" event "for the oversea[s] fans who couldn't attend the [Anime Expo] event."

Anime Expo 2020, after its cancellation in April, announced that "Anime Expo Lite" will take place on July 3-4. On May 27, event staff revealed the event to be a virtual livestream that will host character designer Yoshitaka Amano .

Aniplex of America announced on May 28 that Aniplex Inc. will host the English " Aniplex Online Fest" event on July 4-5. Sally Amaki , a member of the Japanese idol group 22/7 (Nanabun no Nijūni), will host the virtual event.

Funimation announced on May 4 that it will host a virtual anime convention named the Funimation Con 2020 on July 3-4. The company describes the event as "A two-day stream of cosplay meetups, industry panels, Q&A sessions, and more."

Source: Press release