Author: Twittering Birds Never Fly Manga to End in 2-3 Volumes

Manga creator Kou Yoneda revealed in an article in this year's July issue of Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci on Friday that she is planning to end her boys-love manga Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ) in two to three volumes.

Digital Manga Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The sexually masochistic yakuza boss, Yashiro, isn't the type to warm up to others easily. But when Chikara Doumeki, his newly hired bodyguard, catches his interest, he reconsiders his "hands-off" policy with subordinates. As Yashiro's invitations fail, the yakuza boss finds out his bodyguard has a very personal reason for staying at arm's length.

The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho 's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in May 2019.

The manga inspired Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather , the first film in the franchise 's anime project, which opened in Japan on February 15. The project is getting a second film titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The anime project will have three theatrical installments, with each installment being 60 minutes in length.

The staff of the films are also producing an original anime DVD ( OAD ) for the franchise titled Don't Stay Gold . The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting. The OAD will ship with a special edition of the seventh volume of the original manga.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the first film as its first project. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both reprised the roles from earlier drama CDs).

Source: Da Vinci July issue