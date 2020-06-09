LiSA's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Song Is Japan's 3rd Most Downloaded Single Ever

"Gurenge" has 903,857 download sales after 27 consecutive weeks in top 10

LiSA 's "Gurenge" single ranked #3 on Oricon's weekly digital single ranking chart for the June 1-7 week with 16,859 downloads. It also moved passed Official HiGE DANdism 's "Pretender" song to become the third most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart with 903,857 total downloads. Since December, the single has been in the top 10 ranking for 27 consecutive weeks, and has been in the top 10 a total of 44 weeks since the song's digital debut in April 2019.

LiSA thanked fans for supporting the single, and vowed to keep delivering songs to lift everyone's spirits with their continued support.

In the April 20-26 week, it rose from the fifth to the fourth most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart. In the April 27-May 3 week, the single recorded its fifth week at #1 in the ranking (including two consecutive weeks in May 2019, one week in December 2019, and the April 20-26 and April 27-May 3 weeks).

The single's title song is the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. The song debuted digitally in April 2019 before its July 2019 CD release. The CD release has sold more than 100,000 copies. LiSA sang the song during her first performance on Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, on December 31.

Sources: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Oricon