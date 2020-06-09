News
New Live-Action Blood-C Film Sequel's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, July 11 Opening
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the live-action Blood-Club Dolls films in Production I.G and CLAMP's Blood-C franchise posted a trailer and new key visual for the Blood-Club Dolls 2 film on Tuesday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Over the little night" by Ryo Kitazono, and also reveals the film's July 11 opening date.
Takumi Kizu (Uchū Sentai Kyūranger's Lucky) and Narushi Ikeda are joining the cast for the second film. Returning cast members include Ryunosuke Matsumura, Ryo Kitazono, Kanon Miyahara, Maon Kurosaki, Norito Yashima, Aki Asakura, Ren Yagami, Shota Takasaki, Yuki Tomotsune, Yūya Asato, Ryōsei Tanaka, Naoya Gōmoto, Judai Shirakashi, Keisuke Minami, and Takuya Kawaharada.
Shutaro Oku (Persona 3, Persona 4, Persona 4: The Ultimate in Mayonaka Arena stage plays) is once again directing the film, and Oku and Jun'ichi Fujisaku penned the script. Oku directed the 2018 Blood-Club Dolls live-action film, 2017 Asura Girl ~Blood-C Ibun~ live-action film, and the 2015 Blood-C: The Last Mind stage play. Fujisaku wrote the scripts for Blood-Club Dolls, as well as the 2011 television anime and stage play adaptation. Akinaga Fujii is the director of photography, and Sennosuke Okumura is returning to produce the film.
Blood-Club Dolls 1 opened in Japan in October 2018.
Manga creator team CLAMP developed the story and original character designs for both the 2011 Blood-C television series and its anime film sequel, titled Blood-C: The Last Dark. Production I.G animated both projects. The anime film sequel premiered in Japan in June 2012. The live-action film sequel Asura Girl ~Blood-C Ibun~ opened in Japan in August 2017. Funimation has licensed and released both the television series and the anime film in North America.
Sources: Blood-Club Dolls' website, Comic Natalie