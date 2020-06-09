New Live-Action Blood-C Film Sequel's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, July 11 Opening

Ryo Kitazono performs theme song "Over the little night"

The official website for the live-action Blood-Club Dolls films in Production I.G and CLAMP 's Blood-C franchise posted a trailer and new key visual for the Blood-Club Dolls 2 film on Tuesday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Over the little night" by Ryo Kitazono, and also reveals the film's July 11 opening date.

Takumi Kizu ( Uchū Sentai Kyūranger's Lucky) and Narushi Ikeda are joining the cast for the second film. Returning cast members include Ryunosuke Matsumura, Ryo Kitazono, Kanon Miyahara, Maon Kurosaki , Norito Yashima , Aki Asakura, Ren Yagami, Shota Takasaki, Yuki Tomotsune, Yūya Asato , Ryōsei Tanaka, Naoya Gōmoto, Judai Shirakashi, Keisuke Minami , and Takuya Kawaharada.

Shutaro Oku (Persona 3, Persona 4, Persona 4: The Ultimate in Mayonaka Arena stage plays) is once again directing the film, and Oku and Jun'ichi Fujisaku penned the script. Oku directed the 2018 Blood-Club Dolls live-action film, 2017 Asura Girl ~Blood-C Ibun~ live-action film, and the 2015 Blood-C : The Last Mind stage play. Fujisaku wrote the scripts for Blood-Club Dolls , as well as the 2011 television anime and stage play adaptation. Akinaga Fujii is the director of photography, and Sennosuke Okumura is returning to produce the film.

Blood-Club Dolls 1 opened in Japan in October 2018.

Manga creator team CLAMP developed the story and original character designs for both the 2011 Blood-C television series and its anime film sequel, titled Blood-C: The Last Dark . Production I.G animated both projects. The anime film sequel premiered in Japan in June 2012. The live-action film sequel Asura Girl ~Blood-C Ibun~ opened in Japan in August 2017. Funimation has licensed and released both the television series and the anime film in North America.



