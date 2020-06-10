Air Master's Shibata Launches New Manga on July 1

Shibata, Makoto Sawa's Hits manga centers on assassin ordered to target her doppelganger

The July issue of Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine revealed on June 1 that Yokusaru Shibata and Makoto Sawa will launch a new manga titled Hits that will launch in the magazine's next issue on July 1. Sawa posted a photo on Twitter of the magazine's preview of the manga (left in image below).

The "hitman action" manga's story centers on an assassin for hire named Tomita. She receives a mysterious job order, only to find out that her target is seemingly another version of herself.

Shibata and Makoto previously collaborated on the Blue Striker manga, which ran in Kodansha 's Comic Days app from April 2018 until last October. Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume last December.

Shibata's earlier series include Air Master and 81diver . Shibata ended 81diver in July 2014. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2008. Shibata's Air Master manga inspired a television anime in 2003, and Geneon Entertainment and Toei Animation released some of the series on DVD in North America before Funimation picked up the license. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the series.