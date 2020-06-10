Crunchyroll Adds English Dub of Ascendance of a Bookworm Anime's 2nd Half on June 20

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of the original video anime ( OVA ) episodes 14.5 part 1 and part 2 for the Ascendance of a Bookworm anime on Saturday . The service will then begin streaming the English dub for the second half of the television series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States on June 20.

The announcement noted that the upcoming dubbed episodes "were safely produced and recorded with a remote cast and crew." Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast for upcoming episodes:

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Ascendance of a Bookworm follows the life of college student and aspiring librarian Motosu Urano who is transported to another world after an unfortunate accident. When she is reborn as Main, the daughter of a poor soldier, she makes it her mission to make books more freely available to everyone in this new world.

The second part of the television anime of Miya Kazuki 's "biblia fantasy" novel Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) premiered in Japan on April 4. The second part is shipping in Japan in four three-episode DVD volumes from April 15 to June 17, as well as in a 12-episode Blu-ray box on June 17.

The anime's first part premiered last October, and ended on December 25 with 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the first part as it aired in Japan, and it also began streaming an English dub on December 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the second half with English subtitles.

The two OVA installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part on March 10.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and Suzuka 's manga adaptation in English.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll