Funimation Adds The Promised Neverland Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of The Promised Neverland anime on July 1 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Adult Swim 's Toonami block premiered the anime's English dub from Bang Zoom! in April 2019. The dub features Erica Mendez ( My Hero Academia: Two Heroes , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) as Emma, Jeannie Tirado ( Dragon Ball Super , ISEKAI QUARTET ) as Norman, Laura Stahl ( Cells at Work! , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) as Ray, and Laura Post ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Kill la Kill ) as Isabella.

The anime adaptation of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. The anime's second season has been pushed back from October 2020 to January 2021 in Japan due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series has entered its final arc as of September 2018. The magazine teased in August that the manga has entered the "climax" of the final arc. The magazine teased in May that it is planning a "special project" for the upcoming ending of the manga, which the magazine teased will end "soon."

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open in theaters in Japan in December 2020. Variety and Deadline reported on Wednesday that Amazon is developing an English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga. Rodney Rothman ( Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse ) is directing the adaptation, and Meghan Malloy ( Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse ) is writing the pilot. Fox 21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios are producing the adaptation.

Source: Funimation