Polar Bear's Café Manga Resumes on June 27

Gag comedy manga debuted in 2008

This year's July issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine revealed on May 28 that Aloha Higa 's Shirokuma Café : Today's Special ( Polar Bear's Café : Today's Special) manga will resume in the magazine's next issue on June 27.

Higa began the Shirokuma Café series in 2008. The manga serialized in Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine until it moved to Cocohana in 2014 under the name Shirokuma Café : Today's Special. The third compiled book volume of Shirokuma Café : Today's Special shipped in May 2019.

The gag comedy manga follows the daily lives of various animals that visit a café run by a polar bear. Some of the polar bear's most frequent visitors are a panda, penguin, llama, and grizzly bear.

The manga inspired an anime in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as Polar Bear's Café to English-speaking audiences as it aired in Japan.