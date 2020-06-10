Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato Gets New Manga

Ryūko Azuma launched Uchū Senkan Yamato Next/ Star Blazers Λ (read as "lambda"), a new manga for the Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato franchise , on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site on Wednesday. The first two chapters of the manga launched for a total of a 100-page debut.

Junichirō Tamamori , the mechanical designer for the new anime in the franchise since Space Battleship Yamato 2199 , is credited for the manga's mechanical design . Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work. Nishizaki's son Shoji Nishizaki , who oversees the franchise , is credited for the general supervision of the manga's story, with Voyager Holdings credited for cooperation.

Azuma released the Tetsuwan Adam manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website from February 2016 until 2018. Shueisha published four compiled book volumes for the series.

Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub . Funimation began streaming a simuldub of the second part of the sequel project on February 2.

Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: A New Journey), a new sequel project, will debut in Japan next winter.

