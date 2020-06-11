Baki Anime's Season 2 Video Confirms July 6 TV Debut

The official website for Baki : The Great Raitai Tournament Saga ( Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen ), the second new anime season of Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga, began streaming a new promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's July 6 television premiere on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , and Hokkaido TV . It will also premiere on TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on July 9.

All episodes in the new season debuted worldwide on Netflix on June 4. Not only does the anime cover the manga's "Great Raitai Tournament Saga" story, but also the "Kami no Ko Gekitotsu" (The Clash of the Children of Gods) arc. It also includes stories from the "Revenge Tokyo" side stories focusing on the death row convicts after the story of the anime's previous season. The season features the return of voice actors Chafurin, Takehito Koyasu , Banjou Ginga , Kenjiro Tsuda , and Issei Futamata as the death row convicts Speck, Hector Doyle, Dorian, Sikorsky, and Ryūkō Yanagi, respectively.

New cast members in the season include:

Most of the staff returned for the second season, with the addition of Shingo Ishikawa and Masanori Nishiyama . Toshiki Hirano ( Rayearth , Dangaioh , Magic Kaito: Kid the Phantom Thief ) directed the the second season at TMS Entertainment ( Lupin III , ReLIFE ). Fujio Suzuki ( Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo , 009-1 , New Getter Robo ) and Shingo Ishikawa ( Tetsujin 28: Morning Moon of Midday ) designed the characters. Tatsuhiko Urahata ( DNA² , Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Tsuredure Children ) was in charge of the series scripts. Masanori Nishiyama was the new art director. Other returning staff members included color designer Hiromi Miyawaki , director of photography Tatsuo Noguchi , editor Yuriko Sano , composer Kenji Fujisawa , and sound directors Keiko Urakami and Yasuyuki Uragami .

The cast returned for the second season. GRANRODEO performed the opening theme song "Jōnetsu wa Oboeteiru" (Remember Your Passion), and Ena Fujita performed the ending theme song "DEAD STROKE."

Netflix describes the first season's story:

The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. Five of the world's most violent and brutal death row inmates are gathering to face Baki. Their objective is to taste defeat -- their unmatched strength and skill have led them to grow bored of life itself, and they now seek out Baki in the hopes that he can overwhelm and utterly crush them. In this crisis, other underground martial art warriors gather to fight by Baki's side: Kaoru Hanayama, Gouki Shibukawa, Retsu Kaioh, and Doppo Orochi. An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins!

Netflix premiered the first anime season in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.