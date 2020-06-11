Bandai Namco Arts Announces MixBox Streaming Program

Beta stream launches on Thursday

Bandai Namco Arts announced on Wednesday that it will release a free streaming program called MixBox. The beta version of the "video streaming program that connects you 24/7" will launch on the Lantis YouTube channel at 11:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday and remain online for 24 hours. Bandai Namco Arts launched an official website and Twitter account for MixBox on Wednesday.

The MixBox streaming program will offer music from Bandai Namco Arts and the Lantis music label as well as promote "MixUp!," a project that is part of the "#StayHome" initiative.

Artists currently participating in "MixUp!" are Aira Yuhki, Chihiro Yonekura , CMB, CooRie , Hironobu Kageyama , Hiroshi Kitadani , JAM Project , Kenichi Suzumura , Kenshiro, Masaaki Endoh , Masami Okui , Miyuki Hashimoto , Nami Tamaki , Sayaka Sasaki , Shiho Terada , Shuhei Kita , Yoshichika Kuriyama , Yoshiki Fukuyama , fhána , and yozuca* .

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.