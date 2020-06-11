Banner of the Stars Anime Composer Katsuhisa Hattori Passes Away

Composer and arranger Katsuhisa Hattori passed away due to heart failure at a hospital in Tokyo on Thursday at 8:42 a.m. He was 83.

The Tokyo native was the son of People's Honour Award-winning composer Ryōichi Hattori. He studied at Conservatoire de Paris and launched his career around the time of the debut of the television. He composed music for series such as NTV 's Sunday Dark and Fuji TV 's Music Fair .

Hattori made his professional debut with the album Champs de la Musique in 1983. He received Japan Record Awards in 1990 and 1998. Hattori recorded a version of the song "Le Rhône (Kawa)" with his son, composer Takayuki Hattori ( Slayers , Code:Breaker , Martian Successor Nadesico ), and granddaughter, violinist Moné Hattori.

Hattori composed music for anime such as Crest of the Stars , Banner of the Stars , Fist of the North Star , Infinite Ryvius , The Adventures of Tom Sawyer , Sushi Ninja , and In The Beginning - The Bible Stories . He and his son also produced Symphonic Suite Final Fantasy , the first orchestral Final Fantasy music CD, for game music composer Nobuo Uematsu .

Thanks to Arthur Marsh for the news tip.