Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Game Reveals Free DLC Content, 1 Million Copies Sold

DLC launches on PC, PS4, Xbox One on June 23; Switch in July

Publisher 505 Games and developer ArtPlay announced on Wednesday that the Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game will add the Boss Revenge Mode and Chroma Wheel features as free DLC for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 23, and for Nintendo Switch in July. The companies announced that the game has sold more than 1 million copies. The developers also released screenshots for upcoming DLC content.

Boss Revenge Mode allows players to battle against four bosses to get the fastest clear time. Chroma Wheel offers additional customization of characters' hair, clothing, and skin. Additionally, the developers are planning to release a Chaos Mode, VS. Mode, Classic Mode, and crossover content as free DLC in the third quarter of 2020, followed by a new playable character and more crossover content in the fourth quarter.

Developer Koji Igarashi also thanked fans in a video message and teased the upcoming free content for the game.

505 Games released the Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG in June 2019.

The "action-adventure game in the gothic horror style" offers single-player, collaborative, and versus modes. The game's Kickstarter campaign page describes the story:

You are Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist curse which slowly crystallizes your skin. You must battle your way through a demon-filled castle summoned by Gebel, your old friend whose body has become more crystal than flesh.

The project met its initial goal of US$500,000 within four hours of launching in May 2015, and the campaign ended with more than US$5.5 million. The campaign and its stretch goals funded the release on Xbox One, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and PC. The campaign also funded a Wii U version, but the version was canceled in favor of a Nintendo Switch version. The staff also canceled plans for Mac and Linux support.

Igarashi ( Castlevania, Tokimeki Memorial ) is helming the game at ArtPlay and DICO, and Michiru Yamane (Skullgirls) and Ippō Yamada ( Mega Man ) are sound producers and composers. David Hayter ( Metal Gear Solid's Snake) is a cast member. The voice cast also includes Ray Chase , Kari Wahlgren , Christopher Swindle , Jamie Mortellaro , Rena Strober, Fred Tatasciore , Erica Lindbeck , Ben Diskin , Fryda Wolff , and Robert Belgrade .

Inti Creates was initially part of the game's development, but withdrew from the project in 2017. The company still developed the Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 8-bit-style prequel game. That game launched in May 2018 for PS4, PS Vita, Switch, PC via Steam , and for Xbox One in June 2018. The Kickstarter campaign announced in November 2018 that Shantae game developer WayForward is working on the main game.

