Cells at Work! Baby Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga's 2nd compiled book volume ships on July 20

This year's 28th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Yasuhiro Fukuda 's Cells at Work! Baby ( Hataraku Saibō Baby ) spinoff manga of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga is going on hiatus.

Kodansha will release the manga's second compiled book volume on July 20.

The manga previously took a two-month hiatus from December 2019 to February 2020.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it will debut the manga digitally in English on July 21. The company describes the story:

It's no easy feat to keep a body happy and healthy, so even the newest cells have their tiny-winey, chubby-wubby hands full! Join these cute baby cells as they work hard within their newborn baby body, in this newest (literally!) spinoff of Cells at Work!

Fukuda launched the manga in Morning in October 2019. Kodansha released the manga's first compiled book volume on January 9.