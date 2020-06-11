Resident Evil Village Game Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC in 2021

Trailer streamed for 8th entry in survival horror game series

Sony announced during its " PlayStation 5 - The Future of Gaming" livestream presentation on Thursday that CAPCOM is launching the eighth entry in the Resident Evil survival horror game series titled Resident Evil Village for PlayStation 5 in 2021. CAPCOM revealed that the game will also launch for Xbox Series X and PC. The official PlayStation YouTube channel began streaming an English trailer:

CAPCOM describes the story: [Spoilers for Resident Evil 7 biohazard , highlight to read.] Taking place a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife, Mia, seem to have finally found peace after the horrifying events they endured at the Baker family's plantation house. Despite putting the past behind them, a surprising yet familiar face returns in the form of Chris Redfield… whose shocking actions ultimately cause Ethan to end up in a mysterious, snow-covered village..

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil .

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 3 game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 3. The release includes the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance." CAPCOM describes the project as a "brand-new team-based survival horror experience."

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 game launched for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 . The game received the "Ultimate Game of the Year" award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 ceremony in London in November.

The original Resident Evil ( Biohazard ) survival horror game debuted for PlayStation in 1996.