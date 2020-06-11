Shaman King Manga Gets Brand-New TV Anime Next April

The official website for Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga announced on Friday that the manga is inspiring a brand-new television anime that will premiere next April. The anime will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kondasha will start publishing in print volumes on June 17. The website also announced that the earlier 2001-2002 television anime will be streaming in Japan on the Full Anime TV and Bonbon TV services.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Takei drew a series of short stories titled Shaman King 0 in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine starting in November 2011, and published a sequel series titled Shaman King Flowers in the same magazine from 2012 to 2014.

Takei launched a new arc for his Shaman King manga titled Shaman King The Super Star in Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in May 2018. The magazine revealed in December that the manga was nearing its climax. The April issue of Shonen Magazine Edge revealed that the manga will resume on April 17.

Viz Media published all 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Japanese publisher Kodansha is now listed as the trademark owner for " Shaman King " in Japan, Europe, and the United States. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.