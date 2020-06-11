Uma Musume Spinoff Anime Umayon's Video Reveals Staff, July 7 Debut

The official website for the anime of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's staff and July 7 premiere date on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The site also unveiled a second new key visual.

Seiya Miyajima ( BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico ) is directing the anime at DMM.futureworks and W-Toon Studio . Miyajima is drawing storyboards alongside the manga's Jin Itō, and also serving as the character designer and chief animation director.

Masanori Yamaguchi (Studio White) is directing the art, and Masahiro Hayashi is the compositing director of photography. Yūichi Morita is the sound director. Cygames is handling the music with Tetsuya Uchida as the music producer.

The cast members Azumi Waki , Akari Kitō , Iori Saeki , Minami Takahashi , and Rena Maeda are performing the show's theme song "Pyoitto Hareruya!" as their characters for July.

Jet Kuma ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Gekijō ) draws the original manga, and Jin Itō is in charge of storyboards. Cygames is credited with the original work.

Kuma launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website in March 2018. The four-panel manga centers on the everyday cute lives of the characters Special Week, Silence Suzuka, and more from the franchise .

Sources: Umayon anime's website, MoCa News