You Got Me, Sempai! Manga Enters Climax With 10th Volume in December

The ninth compiled book volume of Azusa Mase 's You Got Me, Sempai! ( Mairimashita, Senpai ) manga revealed on Thursday that the series will enter its climax in the 10th volume in December.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Serina arrives at school one day to discover her desk has been vandalized—someone's scratched the lyrics to a love song in it…and that someone turns out to be Mizukawa- sempai , a boy who's one year her senior. She wants to get to know him better, but if his frosty demeanor is any indication, she doesn't have a chance! But it seems he might be awkward—not simply mean—and before she knows it, she's asking him out…! With each passing day, her heart races a little faster!

Mase launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in June 2016. Kodansha Comics released the manga's eighth volume in English on April 14.