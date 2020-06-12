Funimation, Pokémon Company Announce Donations to Support Black Lives Matter Movement

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will donate "a minimum of $1 million to organizations that stand for social justice and racial equality" over the next four years. The company plans to increase that fund as it continues to make donations.

Funimation said that it will also implement an engagement program involving "every single Funimation employee" that will include internships, events, and education for young people of color. The company said that "enabling direct, individual action is important," and it wants "to create equality for our fans and for the world."

The company's announcement noted Funimation 's support of Black Lives Matter and denounced the "unlawful death of George Floyd and so many others before him." The company added, "For years, anime has connected people of all backgrounds and interests. In our own community there are fans who live in fear of police brutality and systemic racism, and we can't ignore that."

The Pokémon Company International also announced on Friday that its parent company The Pokémon Company is joining Niantic to donate at least US$5 million to "nonprofit organizations around the world," including those that support "education and mentorship opportunities for Black children." The contributions will "go toward improving the lives of children with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion." The Pokémon Company International said that it will announce a list of charities that will receive these donations soon.

The Pokémon Company International announced on June 3 that it is donating US$100,000 to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and an additional US$100,000 to Black Lives Matter.

Pokémon GO developer Niantic announced on the same day that it will donate its proceeds from Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket sales, with a committed minimum of US$5 million. Half of Niantic 's donations will "fund new projects from Black gaming and AR creators that can live on the Niantic platform, with the ultimate goal of increasing content that represents a more diverse view on the world.

Square Enix announced on June 2 that it would donate US$250,000 to support the Black Lives Matter organization and other charities, and will match employee donations.

Protests have continued across the United States since the May 25 death of Floyd, an African-American man, as local police forcibly held him down with a knee against his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The protests have sparked sympathetic protests in various cities around the world, highlighting police discrimination and brutality in their own communities.

Sources: Funimation, The Pokémon Company International's Twitter account