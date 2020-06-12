News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 1-7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 97,810 4,783,229
2 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 64,443 64,443
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 29,487 986,046
4 NSw Xenoblade: Definitive Edition Nintendo May 29 16,786 107,575
5 NSw Kowloon Yōma Gakuen Ki: Origin of Adventure Arc System Works June 4 11,774 11,774
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,883 2,976,727
7 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 9,226 3,446,650
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,610 3,718,682
9 PS4 The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) Sony Interactive Entertainment June 28, 2018 7,210 84,971
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,082 1,406,932
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,368 3,614,327
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,563 1,462,483
13 PS4 PlayStation VR Worlds Sony Interactive Entertainment October 13, 2016 4,529 108,879
14 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 4,404 923,691
15 PS4 Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation Hits) Sony Interactive Entertainment October 4, 2019 4,220 35,865
16 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 3,793 243,492
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,416 1,594,144
18 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,280 650,714
19 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 3,203 922,204
20 PS4 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Rockstar Games June 14, 2018 2,908 60,196

Source: Famitsu

