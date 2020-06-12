News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 1-7
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|97,810
|4,783,229
|2
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|64,443
|64,443
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|29,487
|986,046
|4
|NSw
|Xenoblade: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|May 29
|16,786
|107,575
|5
|NSw
|Kowloon Yōma Gakuen Ki: Origin of Adventure
|Arc System Works
|June 4
|11,774
|11,774
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,883
|2,976,727
|7
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|9,226
|3,446,650
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,610
|3,718,682
|9
|PS4
|The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits)
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 28, 2018
|7,210
|84,971
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,082
|1,406,932
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,368
|3,614,327
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,563
|1,462,483
|13
|PS4
|PlayStation VR Worlds
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 13, 2016
|4,529
|108,879
|14
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|4,404
|923,691
|15
|PS4
|Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation Hits)
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 4, 2019
|4,220
|35,865
|16
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|3,793
|243,492
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,416
|1,594,144
|18
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,280
|650,714
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|3,203
|922,204
|20
|PS4
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
|Rockstar Games
|June 14, 2018
|2,908
|60,196
Source: Famitsu