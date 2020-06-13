Guilty Gear -Strive- Game's Trailer Reveals Ramlethal Valentine

Fighting game launches on PS4 in early 2021 after delay

Arc System Works unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game during IGN's Summer of Gaming live stream on Friday. The trailer reveals returning character Ramlethal Valentine.

Arc System Works is delaying the release of the game from late 2020 to early 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (except in South Korea and Japan). The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, and Zato-1.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 , the series' latest entry, was marketed as both a new entry in the series and as a lower-priced online update for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator . The game launched for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC in May 2017, and also launched in arcades in Japan in the same month.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998.