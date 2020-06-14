Akiko Higashimura's Yukibana no Tora Manga Reaches Climax

Historical manga debuted in March 2015

This year's 29th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Akiko Higashimura 's ( Princess Jellyfish , Kakukaku Shikajika , Tokyo Tarareba Girls ) Yukibana no Tora manga will enter its climax in the magazine's next issue on June 22.

Higashimura launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Hibana magazine in its inaugural issue in March 2015. The manga is Higashimura's first historical manga, and tackles a theory that the historical figure Uesugi Kenshin was a woman. The final issue of Hibana had originally stated in August 2017 that the manga would move to Shogakukan 's Monthly! Spirits magazine, but the series instead moved to Weekly Big Comic Spirits in January 2018.

Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled volume on April 10.

The 47th Angoulême International Comics Festival nominated the manga for the Best Young Adult Comic award last November.

Source: Weekly Big Comic Spirits