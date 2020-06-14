Anime Expo Lite Online Event to Host Anisong Concert

Virtual concert streams on July 4 at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Anime Expo announced on Thursday that the convention's virtual version "Anime Expo Lite" will be hosting an Anisong concert named "Anime Expo Lite x LisAni! LIVE L.A." Anime Expo Lite will stream the concert on July 4 at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

Anime Expo will stream the virtual concert free-of-charge on its YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

Anime Expo Lite x LisAni! LIVE L.A. is a special edition of the LisAni! LIVE music festival. LisAni! has hosted the LisAni! LIVE music festival in Japan since 2010. LisAni! hosted the main LisAni! LIVE 2020 concert on February 8-9. LisAni! LIVE 2021 is scheduled for February 27- 28, 2021.

The organizers of the Anime Expo convention revealed on May 27 that this year's Anime Expo Lite event will be a two-day livestream and will host artist and character designer Yoshitaka Amano .

The free event will also feature content from companies such as Bushiroad , Crunchyroll , Pony Canyon , and Viz Media . Additionally, the livestream will feature other guests, panels, industry announcements, live content, exclusive content from Japan, Q&A sessions, and giveaways.

The physical Anime Expo 2020 event was planned for July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. Ray Chiang, CEO of The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA), announced the cancellation on April 17 and stated that badge holders for the event will have the option to either get refunds or roll over their badge to the 2021 event, which is slated for July 2-5.

