News
Funimation Adds Nisekoi, Star Driver, Blend-S, Mushi-shi The Next Passage Anime to Catalog
posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the following English-subtitled anime from Aniplex of America on Tuesday:
- Nisekoi
- Nisekoi:
- Star Driver
- Blend S
- Mushi-Shi The Next Passage (Mushishi: The Next Chapter)
- Samurai Flamenco
- Oreimo
- Oreimo 2
- Classroom Crisis
- Gunslinger Stratos
The Nisekoi and Nisekoi: anime will stream in the U.S. and Canada. The other anime will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.
Source: Funimation