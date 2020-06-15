News
Funimation Adds Nisekoi, Star Driver, Blend-S, Mushi-shi The Next Passage Anime to Catalog

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Oreimo, Samurai Flamenco, Classroom Crisis, Gunslinger Stratos

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the following English-subtitled anime from Aniplex of America on Tuesday:

The Nisekoi and Nisekoi: anime will stream in the U.S. and Canada. The other anime will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

Source: Funimation

