Redo of Healer Anime Reveals Main Cast, 2021 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Rui Tsukiyo 's Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi: Sokushi Mahō to Skill Copy no Chōetsu Heal ( Redo of Healer ) light novel series revealed on Monday that the anime will premiere in 2021.

The website also revealed a teaser visual (above) and revealed the show's main cast:

Takuya Asaoka ( Senran Kagura Shinovi Master episode director) is directing the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is supervising and writing the scripts. Junji Goto ( High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) is designing the characters.

The "revenge fantasy" story centers on Keyarga, a healer who is used and tossed around by his fellow adventurers on the assumption that healers cannot fight on their own. However, when he achieves the ultimate healing magic, and "heals" the world itself, he goes back four years to redo his life.

Tsukiyo began serializing the ongoing story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2016. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with art by Shiokonbu in July 2017. Sōken Haga launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in October 2017.

Sources: Redo of Healer anime's website, MoCa News