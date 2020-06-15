World Cosplay Summit Moves 2020 Event Online

Online event scheduled for August 1-2

The staff of World Cosplay Summit announced on Friday that this year's event is canceled due to "multiple aspects that might affect the celebration." The staff will instead hold the World Cosplay Summit 2020 Online event in its stead on August 1-2, the same dates as the planned physical event.

The staff will reveal the details of the online event during the World Cosplay Summit 2020 Online Special Presentation on July 1 at 6:00 a.m. EDT.

World Cosplay Summit hosted the " World Cosplay Summit 2019 in Tokyo" event at Tokyo Dome City in Tokyo in July 2019, alongside its main event in Nagoya. The event launched in 2003 and has held its championship events in Nagoya, Aichi since its founding. The championships are usually held in August.