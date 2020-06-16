Gundam Thunderbolt's Ohtagaki Ends Diana & Artemis Manga on July 7

Science-fiction action manga debuted in December 2019

This year's 13th issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yasuo Ohtagaki will end the Diana & Artemis manga in the magazine's next issue on July 7.

Ohtagaki launched the manga in Manga Action last December. The manga is a science-fiction action story centered on "preserving peace on the moon."

Ohtagaki launched the main Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012, and Shogakukan published the 15th compiled book volume on February 28. Viz Media published the manga's 13th volume in English on February 18. The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws a Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga was on hiatus from September to December 2018 due to Ohtagaki suffering from tenosynovitis (inflammation surrounding the tendons). In a message accompanying the manga's resumption, Ohtagaki noted due to the worsening symptoms, he has been unable to draw small details using his dominant left hand, and it may be difficult to maintain the quality level of the manga. He continued that he will change his drawing style so as not to worsen the condition of his left hand.

Ohtagaki created the Moonlight Mile manga , which inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films and later Funimation released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America.