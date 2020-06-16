News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 14-20
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world., Domestic Girlfriend anime; Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear, Don't Call Me Daddy manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Domestic Girlfriend BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|June 16
|Mysteria Friends Premium Box Set BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|June 16
|Tales of Zestiria the X Complete Series Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|June 16
|YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Part 1 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 16
|YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Part 2 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 16
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|20th Century Boys Perfect Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|June 16
|Blue Flag GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 16
|Canis Dear Mr. Rain GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|June 16
|Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Don't Call Me Daddy GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|June 16
|Drifting Classroom Perfect Edition GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$34.99
|June 16
|Golden Kamuy GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 16
|Hinamatsuri GN 8Please
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|June 16
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 16
|Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|June 16
|Masamune-kun's Revenge GN 11Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 16
|No Vampire, No Happy Ending GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|June 16
|Satoko and Nada GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 16
|Tomo-chan is a Girl! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 16
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 16
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Blue Flag GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|June 16
|Boarding School Juliet GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|June 16
|Dolly Kill Kill GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Domestic Girlfriend GN 25Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Flower Demon Door of the Sakaimeya GN 25Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|GE - Good Ending GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Golden Kamuy GN 2Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|June 16
|Granblue Fantasy GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|I'll Win You Over, Sempai! GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Lily Fairy Tale: Little Red Cap and Cinderella GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|June 15
|Love on the Other Side: A Nagabe Short Story Collection GN 6Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Maga Tsuki GN 11-13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Men's Life: Her Secret Life in the Boy's Dormitory GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|My Boy GN 1-5Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|June 16
|Not Fated GN (adult)Please
|MediBang!
|US$6.99
|June 16
|Shōjo Fight GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|SHWD GN 5Please
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$6.95
|June 15
|The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Suzuki Just Wants a Quiet Life GN 2Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|June 16
|That Blue Summer GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 16
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 16
|Tomo-chan is a Girl! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Weathering With You GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|June 16
|When Budding Lilies Bloom GNPlease
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|June 18
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 16
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 4.5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 16
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 8Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 16
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 20
|The Invincible Shovel Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 18
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 18
|Wild Times With a Fake Fake Princess Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 20
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Bandaim Namco Entertainment America
|US$19.99
|June 18
|Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|Bandaim Namco Entertainment America
|US$19.99
|June 18