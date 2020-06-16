News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 15-20

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world., Domestic Girlfriend anime; Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear, Don't Call Me Daddy manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Domestic Girlfriend BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 June 16
Mysteria Friends Premium Box Set BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 June 16
Tales of Zestiria the X Complete Series Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$34.98 June 16
YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Part 1 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 16
YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. Part 2 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 16

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
20th Century Boys Perfect Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please Viz Media US$19.99 June 16
Blue Flag GN 2Cite Viz Media US$12.99 June 16
Canis Dear Mr. Rain GNAnimeNewsNetwork Kuma US$14.95 June 16
Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 8Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 16
Don't Call Me Daddy GNPlease Tokyopop US$12.99 June 16
Drifting Classroom Perfect Edition GN 3 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$34.99 June 16
Golden Kamuy GN 16Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 16
Hinamatsuri GN 8Please One Peace Books US$11.95 June 16
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 16
Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 1Please Viz Media US$24.99 June 16
Masamune-kun's Revenge GN 11Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 16
No Vampire, No Happy Ending GN 1Please Tokyopop US$12.99 June 16
Satoko and Nada GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 16
Tomo-chan is a Girl! GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 16
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 16

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 16
Blue Flag GN 2Cite Viz Media US$8.99 June 16
Boarding School Juliet GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 16
Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 8Please Viz Media US$8.99 June 16
Dolly Kill Kill GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
Domestic Girlfriend GN 25Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
Flower Demon Door of the Sakaimeya GN 25Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
GE - Good Ending GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
Golden Kamuy GN 2Please Coamix US$6.99 June 16
Granblue Fantasy GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
I'll Win You Over, Sempai! GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
Lily Fairy Tale: Little Red Cap and Cinderella GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 June 15
Love on the Other Side: A Nagabe Short Story Collection GN 6Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 16
Maga Tsuki GN 11-13Please Kodansha Comics US$14.99 June 16
Men's Life: Her Secret Life in the Boy's Dormitory GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
My Boy GN 1-5Please Vertical US$7.99 June 16
Not Fated GN (adult)Please MediBang! US$6.99 June 16
Shōjo Fight GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
SHWD GN 5Please Digital Manga Publishing US$6.95 June 15
The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
Suzuki Just Wants a Quiet Life GN 2Please Coamix US$6.99 June 16
That Blue Summer GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 16
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 16
Tomo-chan is a Girl! GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 16
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 16
Weathering With You GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 June 16
When Budding Lilies Bloom GNPlease Fakku US$19.95 June 18
Witch Hat Atelier GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 16

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite Novel 4.5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 16
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 8Cite Yen Press US$14.99 June 16

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 20
The Invincible Shovel Novel 2Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 18
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 18
Wild Times With a Fake Fake Princess Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 20

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Bandaim Namco Entertainment America US$19.99 June 18
Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC gameCite Bandaim Namco Entertainment America US$19.99 June 18

