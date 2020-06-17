5pb. Reveals New Konosuba PS4/Switch Game for September

Kono Yokubō no Ishō ni Chōai o! has all-new story with 3 heroines' desires reversed

5pb. and MAGES. announced on Thursday that they are developing a new game for the Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! franchise titled Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! - Kono Yokubō no Ishō ni Chōai o! (Love for These Clothes of Desire!). The fully-voiced adventure game will ship for the PlayStation 4 and Switch on September 24. The game will revolve around going on quests and gathering materials to make clothes that fulfill the desires of the three main heroines.

The game's all-new story begins when Kazuma's party finds a "Black Slate," a magical item that has the ability to make clothes. However, they are accused once more by Sena, this time for theft of the Slate, and are threatened with banishment. Even worse, Kazuma finds out that the Slate is also cursed to make anyone's desire the opposite. With the usual masochistic Darkness turned into a ruthlessly sadistic queen, the top loli Megumin turned into the founder of a lolita confederacy, and the dysfunctional Aqua turned into an actual proper goddess, Kazuma must find a way to make clothes that satisfy their desires and return them to normal.

Akatsuki launched the original Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! light novel series with illustrations by Kurone Mishima ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! High School! manga) in 2013, and ended it with the 17th volume on May 1. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it released the 11th volume on April 28. The company has also licensed the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series, as well as the manga adaptations for both novel series.

The novels have inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan last August and added 4DX screenings last October. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States last November. Crunchyroll added an English dub for the first season in January 2019, and an English dub for the second season on February 25. Crunchyroll began streaming the film on March 25, but delayed the streaming of the English dub originally scheduled for April.