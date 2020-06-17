Anime Studio Satelight, Pachinko Maker Sankyo End Capital Tie-Up

The pachinko game manufacturer Sankyo updated its website on Tuesday so that it no longer lists the anime studio Satelight as its non-consolidated subsidiary. Satelight 's website also updated to note that the two companies ended their capital tie-up this month.

Satelight became a Sankyo Group company in August 2006, the same month that it moved its headquarters from Sapporo, Hokkaido to Tokyo. Sankyo then released pachinko game machines and slot machines for several Satelight anime projects, including Aquarion , Macross Frontier , Bodacious Space Pirates , and Symphogear .

Another anime studio, TMS Entertainment , became a Sega Group company in 1992, and then became a subsidiary of Sega Sammy Holdings (the holding company formed by the 2004 merger of game maker Sega and slot/pachinko game manufacturer Sammy ) in 2005. Kadokawa , Sammy , and Ultra Super Pictures established the anime studio ENGI in April 2018. The pachinko parlor slot machine manufacturer Oizumi once made the anime studio AIC a wholly owned subsidiary in 2010, although AIC is now majority-owned by its founder Toru Miura . The game and anime company Red Entertainment has been a subsidiary of Oizumi since 2014.

Thanks to Gwyn Campbell for the news tip.

