Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record VR Game's Crowdfunding Launches This Year

The official Twitter account for Wildman's Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record "VR dramatic shooter" game began streaming a new video for the game on Wednesday. The video highlights the game's visual concepts, and reveals that crowdfunding for the game will begin this year, with the game slated for release in 2021. The game was previously slated for release in fiscal year 2020.

Wildman is developing the game for both PC and console VR platforms and headsets.

The new game will feature stages that debuted in the Panzer Dragoon , Panzer Dragoon Zwei , and Panzer Dragoon Saga games for Sega Saturn, but will be a new work optimized for VR headsets will feature new first-person graphics. Players will be able to use a VR controller as a handgun for the dragon rider.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake ⁠— Sega and Polish game developer and publisher Forever Entertainment's remake of Sega 's Panzer Dragoon game ⁠— launched on March 26 on the Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive. The game will also launch for PC via Steam and join Google 's Stadia gaming service.

Sega 's original Panzer Dragoon game launched for Sega Saturn in 1995. The game then launched for PC in 1997 and received a PlayStation 2 port in 2006. The prequel game Panzer Dragoon II Zwei debuted for Sega Saturn in 1996. Panzer Dragoon Saga then launched for Sega Saturn in 1998. The most recent installment in the game series, Panzer Dragoon Orta , launched for Xbox in 2002.

The original game inspired the Panzer Dragoon OAV in 1996. ADV Films released the OVA on VHS.

Source: Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record's Twitter account via Siliconera