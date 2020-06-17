Sōichirō Yamamoto's Kaijū no Tokage Manga Ends

This year's July issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine revealed last Friday that Sōichirō Yamamoto and Kamio Fukuchi's Kaijū no Tokage (The Monster Lizard) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 10.

Yamamoto and Fukuchi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Champion in April 2019. The story centers on sisters who discover a mysterious egg.

Yamamoto launched the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016.

The Teasing Master Takagi-san manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. This anime also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub . The anime's second season premiered last July. Netflix debuted the anime last December.

Shogakukan published the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga's 13th compiled book volume on March 12. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Yamamoto is also drawing the ongoing Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi (Inside Tsubaki Kunoichi's Heart) manga, which launched in Gessan in January 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth volume on January 10. Yamamoto launched the Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru (Even So, Ayumu Approaches) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2019.