Crunchyroll Expo 2020 Moves Online

Virtual convention takes over original physical event's September 4-6 run

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that its Crunchyroll Expo convention is moving to an online format from September 4-6. Virtual Crunchyroll Expo (V-CRX) will have guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content. The organizers will reveal more information in mid-July.

Crunchyroll announced on June 3 that it canceled this year's physical Crunchyroll Expo due to the nature of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests.

The next physical Crunchyroll Expo will take place on August 6-8, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Crunchyroll had announced in November that it was partnering with pop culture events organizer Reedpop to produce this year's event at the same convention center from September 4-6.