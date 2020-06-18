Fairies Idol Group Disbands

The official website of the Fairies idol group announced on Wednesday that the group will disband, as its members have decided to go their separate ways. Rikako Inoue , Sora Nomoto , and Mahiro Hayashida ending their contract with Rising Production. Inoue will retire from the entertainment industry, while Nomoto and Hayashida will continue with their respective entertainment careers.

Momoka Itō and Miki Shimomura , the remaining members, will remain with Rising Production, but will pursue solo careers.

Fairies formed in 2011. The group released 17 singles and two albums since their debut. The group released their latest single, "Metropolis," on the same day as they announced their break up. The group performed the theme songs for the 2013 Jewelpet Happiness anime, as well as the 2014 Lady Jewelpet anime.

Source: Fairies' website via Otakomu