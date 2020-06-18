Little Town Hero Game Gets PC Release on June 30

Game launches on PS4, physically on Switch on June 23 in N. America, June 26 in Europe, July 3 in Oceania

A Steam page has opened for GAME FREAK 's Little Town Hero role-playing game, and it lists that GAME FREAK will launch the game on PC via Steam on June 30.

NIS America will release the game digitally on PS4 and physically on Switch and PS4 on June 23 in North America, June 26 in Europe, and July 3 in Oceania. The company will release the "Big Idea Edition" on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The special edition will bundle the "Life in the Village" art book, "Izzit? Dazzit!" poster, "Defender Duo" lapel pin set, and "Town Tunes" official soundtrack. NIS America delayed these versions from their original release dates of June 2 in North America, June 5 in Europe, and June 12 in Oceania due to "current events."

The game launched digitally for the Switch in Japan and North America last October. The game then launched for the PS4 in Japan on April 23.

Masao Taya directed the game, and Toby Fox ( Undertale ) and Hitomi Satō ( Pokémon series) composed the music. The entirety of the game's story takes place in one small village that lives in peace until the arrival of monsters. The player is able to enlist the aide of villagers to fight against the invaders.

Nintendo revealed the role-playing game during its Nintendo Direct presentation on September 4. The company had announced a new role-playing game from GAME FREAK during a Nintendo Direct presentation in September 2018.

Source: Steam via Gematsu